Astoria
Nov. 26, 1927 — April 20, 2020
Joyce Lucille Gerttula Vinson Smith died Monday in Longview, Washington, at the age of 92.
She was born in Astoria, Oregon, on Nov. 26, 1927, to Jalmar and Lucy Gerttula. She grew up in Brownsmead, on Long Island farm. She graduated from Knappa High School in 1945.
She married Verne Vinson on June 16, 1946. They lived in Knappa, where she was a homemaker raising her four children, Judy, Janet, Dennis and Douglas. She was active in Immanuel Lutheran Church, where many enjoyed her beautiful singing voice.
Verne died on March 4, 1978, and she later married Ron Smith in 1982. They enjoyed their many friends and traveling together. Ron died in May 1997. Joyce later moved to Astoria.
She will be remembered for her great cooking, especially her incredible family meals. She loved family gatherings at her home. She also loved gardening, and her yard was always very beautiful with her many flowers.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy (Dave) Taylor, of Bend, Oregon, Jan (John) Garbutt, of Astoria, Oregon; and her son, Dennis (Kathy) of Astoria, Oregon. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Beil, of Orange, California.
She will be missed by her seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Joyce was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Vinson; and brothers Gene Gerttula, Dick Gerttula and her twin, Gordon Gerttula.
The family is very appreciative of the wonderful care Joyce received at the Canterbury Garden Memory Care Community in Longview, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Astoria Loaves and Fishes or the Brownsmead Grange.
Please visit hughesransom.com to sign the online guest book and leave messages of condolence.
