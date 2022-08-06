Our beautiful, vivacious, talented, intelligent Joyce Lynn (Earls) Norris left us last year, and now, finally, we are able to celebrate her life at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Mission Christian Fellowship, 525 N.W. Warrenton Drive in Warrenton.
Joyce is survived by three of her four sons, Derek, Darren and Michael Konidakis; grandson, Cooper Konidakis; granddaughter, Lacy Konidakis; her brothers, Bill and Scott Earls; her husband, Charlie Norris; and her extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill Earls and Rose Sturgeon; and a son, Matthew Norris.
A graduate of Warrenton High School, this would have been her 50-year class reunion. In high school, Joyce was a cheerleader, president of the honor society and senior prom queen.
Her work career was extensive in the food service industry. Joyce and Charlie were owners and operators of Clatsop Catering, specializing in military food service contracting, and Kilroy’s Pub & Grill at Camp Rilea. Joyce was also an avid quilter, golf fan and gardener.
Joyce is much loved by many, best friend to many, and had the most infectious laugh ever.
