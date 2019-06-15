Olney
May 4, 1937 — June 10, 2019
Joyce Marie Cameron, a longtime resident of the Astoria area, passed away peacefully Monday, June 10, at her home.
Joyce was born May 4, 1937, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Astoria, Oregon, to Matthew Walter Wilson and Ina Marie Holt.
She was raised in Astoria, and graduated from Astoria High School in 1955. She then moved to Portland, Oregon, and worked as a bookkeeper for Yourgan & Meyer from 1956 to 1959.
She married her husband, Richard E. Cameron, on July 11, 1959. They spent over 50 years together before his death in 2005.
In 1959, she and her husband moved to Olney, where she remained until her passing. She became a homemaker to her two sons, Doug and Paul.
She loved to camp with her family, and swim. She had a talent for gardening and cooking. She treasured her yard and lovely rose bushes. Another hobby she enjoyed was sewing, and she spent nearly a decade as a member of the Klatskanie Sewing Club, making beautiful quilts.
She also loved to travel the coast and gamble with her dear friend, Susan. She always looked forward to her Friday lunches with “the girls.” She lived a full and beautiful life. She was blessed with a granddaughter and two great-grandsons, who brought her much joy.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Cameron, on Jan. 10, 2005.
She is survived by her two sons, Douglas E. Cameron and Paul E. Cameron, a granddaughter, Andrea M. Cameron, and two great-grandsons, Cody S. Johnson and Korbin C. Tull, all of Astoria, Oregon. She is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Jan Wilson, of Grants Pass, Oregon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria, Oregon.
There is no service planned at this time. However, there may be a celebration of life planned at a later date.
