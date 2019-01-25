Springfield
July 4, 1946 — Dec. 16, 2018
Joyce Beery, 72, died Dec. 16, 2018, of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield.
Joyce Marie Lorett was born July 4, 1946, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to Frankie and Julia (Watson) Lorett. Her family moved to Seaside, Oregon, at age 5, where she graduated from Union High School in 1964. She graduated from beauty college in Astoria and worked as a hairdresser in the Eugene and Springfield area until her retirement in the early 2000s.
She married Michael L. Beery on Aug. 16, 1969. They have one son, Craig, and two grandsons, Ashton and Cameron Beery.
Joyce loved lighthouses and the ocean, her career, knitting, sewing and dressing her son for Halloween. She liked to entertain and go camping. She enjoyed sharing her famous homemade bread. Joyce also liked bold fashion and big earrings. She made Christmas cookies with her nieces, nephews and grandsons every year.
Survivors include Michael, her husband of nearly 50 years; her son and his wife, Craig and Michelle, and grandsons, Ashton and Cameron, of Springfield; a brother, Joe (Emily) Lorett, of Pendleton; two sisters, Barbara (Ron) Parr, of Gresham, and Christine Beery, of Cornelius; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Contributions may be given to the Grace Community Fellowship Building Program, 989 Country Club Road, Eugene, OR., 97401 or Signature Hospice, 2620 River Road No. 300, Eugene, OR., 97404.
Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.