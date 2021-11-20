Judith Aline Claterbos, beloved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Nov. 12, 2021. She was 76 years old.
Judy’s family is her husband of 55 years, Harry “Nick” Claterbos III; her daughters, Carla, Jane, and son-in-law, Lenny, and Suzy; sisters, Jane, Molly and Mary; grandchildren, Rachel, D.J., Trey, Kaylynn, Jacob, Sarah and LeeAnne; and great-grandchildren, Roslynn, Maddie, Howard and Cooper; as well as many nieces and nephews. Her brother, Dave, preceded her in death.
Judy was born on Nov. 8, 1945, to Rufus and Florence McCormick. She grew up in Ohio and attended Ravenna High School.
When she was just 19 years old, she met Nick at a wedding in September 1965. She was a bridesmaid, and he was a groomsman. From there, they entered into a whirlwind romance, and married less than three months later on Dec. 5, 1965.
Over the next 55 years, they created a beautiful life together, raising their three girls in Astoria, and helped with running the family construction company, Claterbos Inc. She worked with the family business for over 30 years, where Judy kept the payroll and bookkeeping.
A few notable company projects were the Bonneville Dam highway/railroad (1975), Mount St. Helens in Castle Rock, Washington (1980) and McGee Creek Dam in Farris, Oklahoma (1982).
Judy also loved to travel, and went on several trips to Europe and Africa. Her favorite places were Venice, Italy, and Nairobi, Kenya.
When she wasn’t traveling the world, working or raising her children, Judy loved spending her time in the garden, reading and sewing.
Then, later in life, there was nothing that brought her more joy than being with her grandbabies and receiving any sort of artwork and crafts they had colored, drawn or created.
She also enjoyed helping others, and spent a few years volunteering at the Women’s Resource Center in Astoria until she had to leave because of her health.
Judy lived a full life of love and happiness. She will forever be remembered for her spirit, spunk and warm hugs. We will miss her.
A graveside service was held on Friday at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton. A celebration of life takes place on Sunday at the Astoria Moose Lodge at 1 p.m.
Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
