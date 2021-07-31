Arch Cape
May 2, 1957 — July 14, 2021
Judith George Nethercott sadly, but peacefully, lost her battle with cancer on July 14, 2021, at her home in Arch Cape. She was surrounded by people who loved her.
Judith was born in Dallas, Oregon, where she grew up and went to school. Judith was the loving daughter of Nora and Charles Hinchcliff. Her father preceded her in death.
After school, Judith worked at the post office and her mother’s antique shop in Rickreall, and cared for her grandmother, Mary Lasley, of Albany, until her death at 105 years old. Then she worked and volunteered at several senior centers in the Salem area.
Judith had two children and several grandchildren, whom she loved very much. In 1999, Judith met John Nethercott and moved to the Oregon Coast, where they lived together for 22 years until her death.
Judith loved music, the beach, hiking, camping, collecting antiques, rock hunting, making jewelry, vintage clothing and hats, growing and arranging flowers and playing and winning card games and chess. Mostly, she loved life and laughing.
Judith Ann George Nethercott is survived by her mother, Nora Hinchcliff, of Beaverton; brothers, Wayne Hinchcliff, of Eugene, and Charles and Robert Hinchcliff, of Beaverton; son, Jeremy and his wife, Susan George, and daughter, Rebecca, and her husband, Big Sonday, both of Dallas; and grandchildren, Jeremy, Caleb, Jacob and Devon George and Rochelle Sonday, all of Dallas.
Judith is also survived by her extended family, her life partner of 22 years, John Nethercott, of Arch Cape; Jack and Betty Nethercott, of Arch Cape; Don and Susan Nethercott, of Grants Pass; and Ashley Clayton and Benjamin Valesquez and their children, Madison Clayton and Dominic Valesquez, all of Seaside.
Judith loved all her grandchildren. Dominic, the youngest, hung out with her quite a bit while she was sick from cancer treatments. Dominic had a way of making her bad days bright and sunny again. “What a loving child,” she would say. Judith wanted him to know that meant a lot to her.
A memorial for Judith will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 29 at her home in Arch Cape.
Arrangements were through Ocean View Funeral and Cremation Service of Astoria.
The family would like to thank Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, her doctors and nurses, Caring for the Coast, Lower Columbia Hospice, Betty Nethercott and the volunteers.
Please donate to the American Cancer Society and Lower Columbia Hospice to help find a cure for cancer, and to help to those who need it.
Judith will be sadly missed, and this may be a sad time, but we have strong memories of joyous times we shared, and soon they will break down the sadness we feel today. We all love you, Judy.
God bless and keep you, Judith.
