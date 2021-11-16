Judith "Judy" Gale Capellen was born in a small north Idaho sawmill town where everyone knew your name.
She grew up with music in her life, starting piano lessons at age 5, joining a dance band in high school and dancing to a Louis Armstrong band in college.
She purchased a Hammond organ, took a few organ lessons and eventually served as an organist for two churches. One of Judy’s greatest joys was sitting at the organ or piano making music.
With a degree from the University of Idaho, Judy moved five times before settling in Astoria. She loved being a full-time mom to three, and started working outside the home when her youngest was in the third grade. As every Mom in that era did, she struggled balancing the requirements of home and work.
Judy was deeply proud of her kids, who were bright, fun and motivated to help when needed. Her three children, their spouses and her six grandkids were a source of tremendous joy.
Judy organized many family gatherings at the beach, the mountains, Lake Pend Oreille and in Seaside. She wrote plays for Halloween and Christmas with parts for all, and room for made-up lines and spontaneous action.
After working in finance and accounting as a controller and chief financial officer, Judy decided to return to graduate school, and earned a master's degree at Portland State University at a time when many of her peers were contemplating retirement.
Judy loved working with small businesses. Helping owners understand the numbers was important to her, for it kept businesses alive and people employed.
Judy battled lymphoma for three years, surrounded by prayers from pillars of her church, friends and family. Recently, Judy's cancer resurfaced. She was sometimes overwhelmed by the love and support she received, and was always grateful for it.
Judy hiked Mount Hood and Mount Baker when younger. More recently, she roasted sandy hot dogs at the beach, and would drive 10 hours with kids, grandkids and a dog to Lake Pend Oreille to swim in the icy cold waters.
To honor Judy's memory, please have a party with friends and family, enjoying good food, a glass of wine and lots of music.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lower Columbia Hospice or the Seaside Public Library.
