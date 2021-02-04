Camas, Washington
April 30, 1940 — Jan. 25, 2021
Judy Hall went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 25, 2021, at the age of 80.
Judith Louise Bratcher was born to Harvey and Barbara Bratcher on April 30, 1940, in Denver, Colorado, joining sister Marla. In 1942, sister Barbara was added, giving Judy the endearing position of being the “middleman” of the three.
In 1944, her parents put the girls and all their possessions into the family car and moved to the Pacific Northwest. They made several stops along the way before reaching the community that would always be “home” to the family, Clarkston, Washington. One of those stops was in Wenatchee, Washington, where the final child, Christine (Tina) was born.
Judy attended schools in Lewiston, Idaho, and Clarkston, Washington. As a young girl, she loved to babysit, and was in high demand. As a teen, she worked for Snow Crop Frozen Foods, processing seasonal vegetables. It was there she met Norman Aske.
In 1958, they were married. Three children were added to their family, Douglas, Laurie and Susan, before they moved to Svensen, and this area would remain home for the rest of her life. Norman and Judy later divorced.
In 1979, Judy married the “love of her life,” Edwin “Butch” Flues, gaining three stepchildren, Karen, Ben and Julie. It was during their marriage that Judy and Butch came to faith in the Lord, and trusted Jesus as Savior. They attended Bethany Lutheran Church. Being involved with their church family brought them both great joy.
In 1998, Butch suffered a massive stroke, leaving him partially paralyzed and unable to speak; Judy lovingly cared for him for him until he passed away in 2000. The entire family and extended family grieved his passing.
Several years passed, and Judy had no intention of remarrying. However, Roxanne Hendricksen had been playing matchmaker, and introduced Judy to Merle Hall of Naselle, Washington, and the rest was history.
They married in 2002, and once again she opened her heart to five more stepchildren, Wayne, Mary Kay, Chuck, Sherri and Kelly, as well as their spouses and children.
Judy and Merle shared a mutual love of basketball, and especially enjoyed sitting on the bleachers cheering for the home team and getting caught up with the locals. They were blessed to share companionship during their golden years until his death in 2016, at the age of 90.
Judy wore many hats during her lifetime. She loved being a homemaker. She loved to try out new recipes, and her cookie jar was always full. You could always count on her having a “private stash” of dark chocolate candy of some sort.
She owned a little restaurant in Astoria, Judy’s Soup and San. She worked at Astoria Seafood, Betty’s Fashion and Anderson Jewelers, but her favorite job was at Costco, and she was identified to all who shopped there as “Judy at the door.”
She always came prepared for work. A ready smile and greeting for the adults, a few pieces of candy in her pocket for the kiddos (with parental consent, of course) and always special attention was given to the babies. She was well loved.
Her door was always open to friends, and she delighted in time spent with her kids and ever-increasing family. Judy wore her signature red lipstick, and many a baby, including all of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, had traces of Revlon Red on their foreheads and cheeks.
She held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Judy passed peacefully with her eldest daughter, Laurie, sister, Tina, and niece, Peggy, by her side. She joined family members who have passed: parents, Harvey and Barbara Bratcher, as well as Marla Sotello, Butch Flues, Mary Kay Hall, Merle Hall and great-great-granddaughter Audrie Viola Rose (Howe) Hendrickson, who touched her heart briefly and her soul forever.
She is survived by her children, Doug, Laurie and Susan Aske; sisters, Barbara (Pete) Jensen and Christine (Jack) Foyt; stepchildren, Ben Flues, Karen Thygeson, Julie Lundberg, Wayne (Rhonda) Hall, Chuck (Roxanne) Hendrickson, Sherri Wood and Kelly (Mike) Wallace; grandchildren, Kristen Howe, Tosha Holtcamp, Courtney (Cody) Hathaway, Patrick MaGann, Andrew (Anne) MaGann, Alyssa VanGundy, Hendrickson children, Kristen, Eric and Evan, Josh Hall, Sherri’s daughter, Jenny, Cade, Tanner, Paden and Brodie Wallace; great-grandchildren, Madison Howe, Natalie and Olivia McCargish, Blake and Tayler Holtcamp, Emma Lou Hathaway, Carson Hughes and Riley Hardester; and numerous other nieces and nephews, all of whom held a special place in her heart.
Her memorial service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Astoria.