Judith “Judy” (Sohovich) Sandersen, age 79, died peacefully on Nov. 18, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Scott Sandersen; parents, John and Catherine Sohovich; brothers, John Joseph and Thomas Sohovich; and sister, Patricia (Sohovich) Greer.
Judy is survived by her four children, James (Angie) Sandersen, of Rochester, Minnesota, Kristen Sandersen, of Denver, Colorado, Kurt (Debbie) Sandersen, of Seaside, and Eileen (Ron) Lee, of Palm Beach, Florida; six grandchildren, Brandon and Kendyl Sandersen and Aubree, Kayla, Christopher and Madison Lee; one great-grandchild, Kayden; siblings, Margie (Sohovich) Sheffer, Richard Sohovich, Michael (Brenda) Sohovich and Gregory (Penny) Sohovich; 15 nieces and nephews; and 23 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
As a retired nurse and nursing administrator for home health care in Oregon, Judy continued to be a primary caretaker for her immediate and expanded family whenever she was needed.
She was an animal lover, who captured numerous feral cats for the Humane Society of Hobart to spay and neuter. She enjoyed playing bingo and loved the casino slots.
She will be remembered for many things, but especially for her loving caretaking of family members, and her kindness and giving spirit to her family, friends and strangers.
Judy requested that anyone wanting to make a memorial donation to please give to the wonderful staff at the Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN., 46321, and/or the Humane Society of Hobart, 2054 E. State Road 130, Hobart, IN., 46342, a no-kill shelter.
A burial of her cremains will be held at a later date.
Cremation was entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. in Portage, Indiana. Online condolences may be left at reesfuneralhomes.com
