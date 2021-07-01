Grapeview, Washington
June 21, 1949 — June 22, 2021
It was June 21, 1949, the first day of summer in Astoria, that a beautiful baby girl was gifted by God to Mr. Richard C. Paulsen and his wife, Mrs. Myrtle L. Paulsen. They would name their fair-haired brown-eyed new love Judith Carolyn Paulsen.
Judy, as she liked to be called, would grow up steeped in the rich traditions of her Norwegian and Swedish heritages. Judy would graduate from Astoria High School in 1967, and serve as an Astoria Regatta princess that year.
Judy attended Clatsop Community College, Portland College of Business and earned a bachelor’s degree at Oregon State University in 1975.
Judy married Willard (Bill) Koller in 1976. They had a daughter, Brienne, prior to moving to the town of Belfair, Washington, in 1983. Taylor, the son of Judy and Bill, was born after their arrival in Belfair.
Judy was a member of the Clatsop County Historical Society, and would travel back to Astoria to help each year at the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival selling buttons and wrist bands.
Judy worked for her father in the Owl Drug Store while in high school and college. She later worked in Belfair as a librarian aide, volunteered at local schools, was a receptionist and an assistant to six agents in the Reid Real Estate office.
Judy’s marriage with Bill didn’t work out, and they later divorced. In 1998, Judy married Norman Clark.
Judy retired at age 62, but kept busy maintaining the house and gardens, traveling every other week to Astoria to assist her mother and father until their passing, babysitting grandchildren, crocheting, sewing, card-making and scrapbooking.
Another major hobby Judy had was cooking. She had married a skinny man, but he didn’t stay that way.
Besides her husband, Norman, Judy is survived by: her sister, Diane Baxter, of Belfair; her brother, Richard (Ric) Paulsen, and his wife, Judy, of Warrenton; daughter, Brienne Eubanks (Andrew); son, Taylor Koller (Autumn); two granddaughters, Tatumn and Riley Koller; three stepchildren, Jennifer Burton (George Sr.) and Sam and Travis Clark (Indra); and three step-grandchildren, George Jr. and Jack Burton and Jace Clark.
Judy has always had an unshakable faith in God and Our Lord Jesus Christ. Her church homes include First Lutheran in Astoria, Christ Lutheran in Belfair and North Bay Lutheran Community Church in Allyn, Washington.
Her serving the Lord included being on the church council, singing in, and sometimes directing, the choir and serving during communion.
Arrangements are being made for her burial in Warrenton at Ocean View Cemetery near her parents with her husband to be beside her when God calls him home.
