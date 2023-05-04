Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
Judy A. Benson, a beloved member of the Astoria community, passed away on March 26, at the age of 80. She died peacefully in her home in Portland, surrounded by her family.
Born on Jan. 13, 1943, in Astoria, to James C. and Annette (Lilleeng) Benson, Judy was the eldest of four siblings. She spent most of her life in Astoria, where she graduated from Astoria High School in 1961.
Judy was a devoted mother to her two sons, Todd, and the late Troy Biddle. She raised them in Astoria while working in the seafood industry for over 45 years along the Lower Columbia River.
Judy had a passion for shopping, especially at estate sales, and was known for her keen eye in finding hidden treasures. She also enjoyed gardening, exercise, making stained glass and bowling. She was a fan of Portland Trail Blazer basketball and University of Oregon football, and she celebrated her 50th birthday by fulfilling her bucket list dream of jumping out of an airplane.
Judy was a social butterfly who loved spending time with people, especially children. She had a warm heart for her grandchildren and her nieces. She was a regular at the Astoria Sunday Market, where she visited with many exhibitors, especially the locals, whom she knew well. Judy’s quick wit and infectious laughter will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Todd Biddle (Debbie Kronick), of Portland; her siblings, Jan Johnson and Joyce Benson, of Portland; and Jim Benson, of Astoria; her daughter-in-law, Amanda Horn; and her grandchildren, Devon Biddle, of Bainbridge Island, Washington; and Ashley Gram, of Portland.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Troy Biddle; and her grandson, Baden Biddle.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on May 15 at The Loft at the Red Building.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Troy and Baden Biddle Foundation at tbbfdn.org.
Judy’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.