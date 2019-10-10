Astoria
July 20, 1955 — Sept. 16, 2019
On Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, Judy Elaine Shaw of Astoria, Oregon, loving wife and mother of three children, walked on at age 64 in Grande Ronde, Oregon.
Judy was born on July 20, 1955, in San Diego, California, to Charles and Elaine (Carter) Barber. She grew up on Whidbey Island in Washington before moving to Astoria, Oregon, in 1973, to attend Tongue Point Job Corps Center.
She married Kenneth Shaw in 1975, and raised one daughter, Norma, and two sons, Charles and Michael. When her children were old enough, she worked in the local canneries and hotels.
She was the first to open up her home to help friends and family in need. Judy had a wonderfully oddball sense of humor that was balanced by an equally wonderful ornery side that came out when you misbehaved.
In her jobs, she was a woman who had a keen work ethic. She loved to read and do word-search puzzles, as well as baking and crocheting.
Judy is preceded in death by her mother, Elaine, her father, Charles, and her brother Charles.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; their three children and their significant others, Norma and Mark Reed of Grand Ronde, Charles Shaw of Astoria and Michael Shaw and Amanda Leitch of Grand Ronde; her two grandsons, Dominic and Spencer Shaw of Grand Ronde; her siblings and their significant others, Penny and Duane Wells of Astoria and Tracy Temple of Anacortes, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial meal will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. in Grand Ronde, Oregon. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family (dallastribute.com).
