Hillsboro
June 5, 1943 — Dec. 12, 2022
In the early afternoon of Dec. 12, Judy Sagen Close died peacefully at home after many months of valiantly battling cancer. She was surrounded with love by her adoring family.
Their firstborn, Judy was born in Astoria on June 5, 1943, to Stanley Edward Sagen and Violet Mabel Kipste. Lewis and Clark Elementary was many blocks from home, and it can honestly be said that she and her siblings walked in rain, snow, sleet and only the occasional sun to get themselves to school.
She later attended the newly built Astoria High School, where she would go on to graduate with honors in 1961. Two years at Clatsop Community College was followed by Pacific University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history and a minor in English.
Pacific University is also where she met, and later married, Roger Close. Although they later divorced, they continued a loyal friendship. Together they have two daughters, Jennifer Reinke and Amy Close.
Years later, Judy made the rewarding decision to step aside from part-time teaching and get her real estate license, another area of her life that expanded well beyond the few lines allowed in this form.
It can be said that her years of listing, selling and brokering for RE/MAX Equity Group were unprecedented by top sales and, as she would attest, the many, many wonderful friends she met along the way.
Numerous awards for outstanding performance dictated her strong work ethic, most notably earning Washington County Broker of the Year in 1993.
One of the greatest joys of Judy’s life came after the birth of her grandson, Joseph Elliot Pepe, on May 3, 2009. Together they celebrated holidays, spent many weekends and after school days together and had many adventures.
They read books, watched movies, ate his favorite macaroni and cheese and played games. Her living room area was Joe’s Legoland, envied by all who entered her home. To Joe, Judy was “GaGa.” He was the light of her life. Joe was by her side during her final hours, and there is no doubt she was comforted by his presence.
Spending time with her daughters Jennifer and Amy highlighted Judy’s life. They added that “she was the best mother and grandmother, fiercely loved by all.” Together they navigated life with courage, love and an abundance of laughter. Cooking and traveling were shared passions.
Having been to over 20 countries, Judy was an avid traveler — travels to Africa were among her favorites, where she met lifelong friends. Each trip elevated her perspective, transformed her spiritually and filled her soul with deep appreciation.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Reinke (Eric Turnipseed) and Amy Close; former son-in-law, Tony Pepe; grandson, Joseph Elliot Pepe; siblings, Ginny Sagen Utti (Tom), Gerry Sagen (Sandy), Milton (Squeaky) Sagen and Wendy Sagen Moran (Tim); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She lived a full and blessed life, and was grateful to all her family and friends who were a part of it.
A philanthropist at heart, Judy was proud of her involvement with her church’s Blessing Box and Camp Erin. She was exceptional in her willingness to give, and never turned down a request.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held on Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 494 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. A reception will follow at the same location. The church is mask-optional. Judy’s celebration of life will be livestreamed for those who can’t attend or choose not to due to COVID or other health risks. The link for the livestream is facebook.com/firstucchillsboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a nonprofit of your choice, or bring a favorite photo of Judy for the reception photo table.