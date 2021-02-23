Westport
Sept. 15, 1956 — Feb. 8, 2021
Julia Clair Nicholas was born Sept. 15, 1956, in San Francisco, to Walter and Ardeana (Hill) Jarnagin.
She spent most of her youth in and around Eureka, California, before graduating from Eureka High School in 1976. She studied at the College of the Redwoods in Eureka for a time thereafter.
She found her life partner in Raymond “Ray” Nicholas, and they were united in marriage at her mother’s home in Eureka on Nov. 15, 1987. Outside of several years in Everett, Washington, they spent their 33 married years together primarily in Clatsop County.
She and Ray both worked many years together in the fish canneries, and retired from Pacific Seafood in Warrenton, having made plenty of friends along those years there.
Julia left us too soon on Feb. 8, 2021, at her home in Westport, from complications of congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Although we all will treasure the many memories of our time with her, it was her time to be lovingly met at the gates of heaven.
There to meet her would have been both of her parents and her brother-in-law, Jaun “J.P.” Jones, as well as family from Ray’s side whom she called her own, Grandma Euna Nicholas and Mom Elizabeth “Beth” Nicholas.
Having not been blessed with children of their own, they tucked a special niece under their wing … being raised as a sister to Ray, but being so much more to them both, Arta (Chris) Sharp and the kids, Tiana, Shawn and Alex, remain forever a chosen part of their hearts.
Besides Arta’s family, Julia leaves a sister, Tama Jones; two brothers, Michael and Russell Thallheimer; three brothers-in-law, Les (Laurie), Rex and Don (Betty) Nicholas; and three sisters-in-law, Pam (Lee) Eberhard, Melody (Greg) DeMaster and Cathy (Albert) Segundo. Julia also has aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended generations of the same left to mourn her absence.
The family wishes to thank those who responded to Julia’s care, during and after her passing, the medical teams who cared for her during the tough times of the past months, and Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary in Astoria for going above and beyond in a professional manner.
Memorial service decisions are still being determined.
Until we meet again, Julia … may you rest gently, and be the first to give Mom and Grandma hugs from the rest of us.