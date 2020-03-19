Astoria
Sept. 17, 1961 — March 14, 2020
Julie McCall Tolson was the darling baby sister I ordered our mother to bring home from the hospital. “No more boys! If you have a boy, trade it for a girl.”
She was the best of sisters, totally devoted to her parents, Jan and Ed McCall, a faithful wife, a fun friend, an encouraging aunt and champion to all creatures great and small, especially cats.
When Julie was young, she was quite athletic, and enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, softball and dance lessons at the Maddox Dance Studio.
Julie will be best remembered for all her years serving lunches with a smile to the Astoria Senior Center. Every weekend found Julie at the movies with a large diet drink.
At the end, Julie told me she was glad to soon be recruited with her husband, Konstantine “Cooky” Tolson, as she missed him so much since his passing two years ago.
One more angel in heaven, one more star in the sky.
The following people deserve medals for their around-the-clock, devoted care for Julie during her final days: Rita McCall, John McCall, Doug McCall, Frank Jagodnik and Lower Columbia Hospice.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book is available at caldwellsmortuary.com
Memorial contributions may be given to the Clatsop County Animal Shelter. No service is planned.
I will love you through eternity,
Your big sister, Liz.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.