Julie Owens, 59, of Seaside, passed away on Dec. 16, 2021.
Julie was born on Jan. 19, 1962, to Susan and Dave Ponting, in Lodi, Ohio.
After she graduated from Wadsworth High School, she went on to study pharmacy sciences at Ohio Northern University, then continued her studies, earning a doctorate of pharmacy at The Ohio State University.
After graduating, she moved to Portland for a job at Providence Portland Medical Center working as a pharmacist on the metabolic support team.
She moved to Seaside in 2011 to work for Providence Seaside Hospital as an anticoagulation pharmacist, then, following completion of a master’s of science degree in pharmacy medication therapy management, she transitioned to the pharmacy manager of Providence North Coast in 2013.
More recently, she had been a leader for her community during the COVID-19 pandemic in opening and managing COVID vaccination and monoclonal antibody clinics.
In her free time she enjoyed walks along the coastline, baking cakes for her loved ones, building bonfires on the beach, caring for animals and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Ponting, and her aunt, Cynthia Caron.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kelly Purvine and Sarah Owens; son-in-law, Morgon Purvine; her mother, Susan McKnight; her father, Dave Ponting; and her sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Jim Marsh, among many other close and loving family members.
Services are being held Saturday at 2 p.m. While the capacity for the event has reached its limit, we would welcome all those who loved her to join virtually via the following link: bit.ly/JulieOwens
Condolences may be sent to her family at: P.O. Box 516, Corbett, OR., 97019.
Our dear friends have started a GoFundMe, bit.ly/gofundmeJO, to finance costs of her funeral. Any remaining funds will be donated to mental health services nationwide.
Alternatively, you may make donations in Julie’s name directly to Suicide Prevention Services of America (spsamerica.org)
