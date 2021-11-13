June Marie Christensen Wells was born in Lynch, Nebraska, and passed away in Bend.
Her husband, Vernon J. Wells, preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by six siblings, Barbara Tyler, Richard Christensen, Peggy Helm, John Newton, Virginia Bentson and Donald Christensen.
June and Vern were married on June 16, 1946, when Vern returned from his service in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Soon after, the newly married couple opened Pop’s Chicken Dinner, a restaurant they owned and operated in Warrenton for 25 years.
June is survived by three children, Diane Stuart, and her husband, Mike, of Prineville, Ron Wells, and his wife, Ronnie, of Mabank, Texas, and Susan Bleasdell, and her husband, Keith, of Vancouver, Washington.
Surviving grandchildren are Michael Dean Stuart, Alicia Mullerleile, Andrew Stuart, Jeff Wells, Julie Wells-Keller, Douglas Bleasdell and Kevin Bleasdell; and her three great-grandchildren are Drew Mullerleile, Jacob Campbell-Stuart and Kai Stuart.
A service will be held at the Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. in Warrenton, at 1 p.m. on Nov. 20. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks or other face coverings will be required at the service.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary.
“The next time you dine on chicken, think of June.”
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.