June Marie Spence passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, at her Clatsop Care Retirement Village residence in Astoria.
She was born to Bert and Irene (Bryant) Price on June 14, 1927, in Enumclaw, Washington.
She married Fred Rosentreter in Vancouver, Washington. They had a daughter, Nancy. After his death in 1963, she married U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Spence, who also preceded her in death. Later she was attorney George Fulton’s fiancee before his passing.
June was a graduate of Clark College in Washington state. She retired from the city of Vancouver Public Works in 1988 as their administrative division manager, before moving to Hammond.
She was the first woman recipient of the James Roberson Award; first woman Washington state chapter American Public Works Association president; first woman national American Public Works Association Executive Board Region IX director; and first woman president of the national American Public Works Association.
Years later June’s other government jobs were as an Oregon State Parks commissioner, Clatsop County commissioner and Port of Astoria commissioner.
Additional achievements included being a Hammond Town Council member, on the governor’s bi-state Columbia River Water Quality Steering Committee and a member of the Interstate Columbia River Improvement Project.
June was on the board of trustees of the Columbia River Maritime Museum, president of the Maritime Museum’s Friends, a member of the Astoria mayor’s leaders roundtable and president of the Point Triumph Condominium Association and various task forces. June loved and was of proud her public service to the community.
June is survived by her only daughter, Nancy (Rosentreter) MacHugh, of Albany.
At her request, there will be no funeral service.
Donations in memory of June can be made to the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
