Kaare M. Nielsen passed away Jan. 3, 2022, at the age of 98. Born in Norway in 1923, he came to the U.S. through Canada in 1953.
He drove a Sno-Cat for Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood — earning an award for most miles driven in a Sno-Cat — where he met and married Alice Oja of Brownsmead. They had five children. He became a U.S. citizen in 1965.
He owned and operated Nielsen Trucking for decades, and loved nothing better than messing around with trucks.
He played his accordion at many Scandinavian festivals in Astoria and Portland, and regularly played dances at Norse Hall as a band member of The Midnight Sons, and later as The Kaare Nielsen Trio.
He is survived by his five children, Katrina Nielsen, of Portland, Kristine Aguilar, of Beaverton, Rebecca Nielsen, of Seattle, Laura Nielsen, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Nick Nielsen, of Portland; his sister, Maalfrid Yontz, of Hillsboro; his first wife, and the mother of his children, Alice Oja-Nielsen, of Brownsmead; his wife, Joyce Strom, of Beaverton; and nieces and nephews both in Oregon and in Norway.
Services were held on Saturday at Finley-Sunset Hills Mortuary in Portland.
