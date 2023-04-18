Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Karen Ann (Langdon) (Hanson) Bowers, of Warrenton, passed away on Feb. 27 at the age of 63.
Karen was born in Astoria to Kenneth and Borghild Langdon. Karen lived many places in her life, but Astoria and the surrounding areas were where she really called home.
Karen graduated from Astoria High School in 1978, and was married a few years later, followed quickly by the birth of her first child, Ryan, in 1981. Heidi (1986) and Courtney (1987) joined the family not too long after.
During her younger days she had several jobs, but most memorable was her time spent at the House of Chan in Astoria.
During the late 1980s Karen was joined by her forever partner, Mark Bowers, and his son, Markie, was added to the ever-growing list of her children. In 1996, Karen and Mark welcomed Nicole into their world. Karen and Mark officially married in 2009, but were husband and wife to all for years prior.
From the moment her first grandchild arrived, Sadie (2009), Karen lived for her grandchildren, and this love seemed to grow with each addition, Ella (2010), Jordan (2011), Noah (2014), Maci (2016), and Bentley (2017) She spent much of her later years with, and focused on them, and they were her pride and joy. She always had a warm hug and a treat for them — oftentimes snuck without the parents looking.
Karen had a burning passion for animals, and would always do everything she could to help a pet in need, and always had several animal companions.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Mark, in 2020.
Karen is survived by her children, Ryan Hanson, Markie Bowers, Heidi Stackhouse, Courtney Gilbert and Nicole Bowers; as well as her grandchildren; Sadie Smith, Ella Smith, Jordan Gilbert, Noah Gilbert, Maci Stackhouse and Bentley Bowers.
A memorial will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. in Warrenton.
