April 17, 1951 — Feb. 10, 2021
Karen Louise Greenberg, 69, of Astoria, passed away Feb. 10, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
She was born to parents George Jr. and Margaret Olsen on April 17, 1951, in Astoria. Karen graduated from Astoria High School in 1969 and attended Western Oregon University prior to starting a family. Karen married Robert Greenberg on Feb. 6, 1975.
Karen is survived by her spouse and their three children and their spouses, Laurie Cope (Shawn), Jeri Finn (Brendan) and Joseph Greenberg (Megan). Her mother, Margaret Olsen, brother, Gary Olsen, and her grandchildren, Dillon Cope, Asher Greenberg Lederfine and Madysen Cope, are also surviving.
Karen was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother and grandma. She excelled at trivia and jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She loved quiet moments, watching her hummingbirds, spending time with her grandkids, the ocean and Disneyland. When she smiled, she lit up the room.
Karen was an avid volunteer at Lewis and Clark Elementary, where her children attended school. Her children remember their mom sitting at the kitchen table for many years, filling out kindergarten diplomas in her beautiful, perfect printing. She then became a teacher’s assistant at Astor Elementary School, where she worked with special needs children.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the hospice house where Karen spent her final days. Karen’s memorial service is to be announced.
Donations can be made to Elaine and Don Heimbigner Hospice Care Center, 3102 N.E. 134th St., Vancouver, WA., 98686 or online at chhh.org by clicking donate.