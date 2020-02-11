Nixa, Missouri
1950 — 2019
Karen Jessmer Manners Wellinger died at her home on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the age of 69. One of her big wishes was to be able to create a home for her children and grandchildren to live in and flourish. Her children were present at the time of her passing in the home that she made possible.
Karen was born in 1950 in Malone, New York, to Elmer “Jess” and Lillian Jessmer. She graduated from Palmetto High School in Miami, Florida.
She spent part of her life with her family on the Oregon Coast, where she and her husband owned two mom-and-pop grocery stores in Astoria’s Uppertown in the late 1970s. She went on to teach children’s swimming classes at the YMCA.
She later moved to California and then on to Missouri. She was well-loved by those around her; even with strangers, she could strike up a conversation with just about anyone, at any time. But she was truly adored by children and animals, which she in turn adored back.
Karen loved sports, and she played softball, often winning trophies and a few MVPs; she was the catcher for many successful teams in Astoria, Oregon, and Stockton, California; she loved attending sporting events of her kids and grandkids.
Her favorite pastimes included going to flea markets, crossword puzzles, listening to music and spending time with her children, Cam and Mariah Manners, and her grandchildren, Camila and Jacob Manners. She spent time checking in on her favorite people on a fairly regular basis, often bringing snacks, or something that the person needed.
A few highlights of her life included seeing the Beatles, Elvis Presley and Queen. She was a mother, stepmother, grandmother, step-grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, best friend and just a really hilarious and fun lady. She will be missed terribly.
A celebration will take place this spring. We hope to have a grand party, because Karen loved all things fun!
To honor Karen’s life, please consider donating to Clatsop Animal Assistance in Warrenton, Oregon.
