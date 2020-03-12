Astoria
Oct. 2, 1954 — March 6, 2020
Karen Joanne (Johnson) Drummond’s spirit flew away on March 6, 2020. She was a native of Astoria, and left us at the age of 65. She will be forever loved, and will be so deeply missed by her family and friends.
Karen was born in Astoria, Oregon, on Oct. 2, 1954, and grew up in Astoria, Berkeley, California, Portland, Oregon, and Salem, Oregon.
She will be remembered for her endless curiosity, enthusiasm and love for life. She truly had a green thumb; plants loved her, and she, them. She was quite the conversationalist, interested in everyone she met. She adored history, especially about the native peoples of Northern Scandinavia (the Sami) and America.
She worked for Clatsop Care Center for several decades. Her work as a beloved nurse was incredibly meaningful to her. And, she was able to make a difference in so many lives. To her, it was not only a way to make a living, it was her heart and passion.
She is survived by her siblings, Linda Marie Johnson, Daniel James Johnson and Katherine Ann Johnson; daughter Jolene Renee Johnson; son-in-law Michael Mitchel; granddaughters Krystell Albiez and Harmony Mitchell; great-grandaughter Heidi Mitchell Albiez; her niece, Annie Myra Beach; nephew Elijah Quinn Johnson; and great-nephews Caleb Mathew Beach and Adam Elijah Beach.
She is preceded in death by her father, James Raymond Johnson, and her mother, Joan Marcella (Haapala) Johnson.
Visitation will be at Ocean View Mortuary, 1213 Franklin Ave. in Astoria, on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.
A funeral service will be at Greenwood Cemetery, 91569 Highway 202 in Astoria, on Saturday at 1 p.m.
