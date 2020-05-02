Clatskanie
Sept. 6, 1952 — April 13, 2020
Karen Marie Lincoln, 68, passed away with her family by her side on April 13, 2020, at her home in Clatskanie.
She was born Sept. 6, 1952, to Richard and Josephine (Scallisi) Bjornethun in Madison, Wisconsin.
In 1970, Karen married Jim Lincoln, moved to San Diego, California, and in 1973 they had a daughter, Anna. In 1990, they moved to Oregon.
Karen always loved animals, so when Clatsop Community College offered a grooming class she registered, graduated and did so well the teacher, who was the owner of Bay Breeze Boarding & Grooming in Warrenton, Oregon, offered her a job. She loved working there for 14 years before she retired. Two months later, she decided she was not ready to retire, so she started her own mobile grooming business, The Dog Wash Waggin’.
After five successful years, they built a house in River Ranch, where Karen was planning on retiring, but she never got the chance; she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She bravely fought with all she had, never losing her faith in Jesus, her sense of humor or her sweet personality.
Karen touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love, generosity and kindness. She was happiest when she was cooking spaghetti and meatballs for a houseful of family and friends. Nobody ever left hungry. Karen was an amazing mother, wife, sister, friend and dog groomer who will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Lincoln, of Clatskanie; her daughter, Anna (Jason) Mathews, of Astoria; her sisters, Julie, Vicky, Cathy and Terri; her brother, David; and many nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her father, Richard Bjornethun; mother, Josephine Edison; and siblings Richard and Susan.
If desired, contributions in Karen’s name may be made to Clatsop County Animal Shelter, and condolences can be left on The Dog Wash Waggin’ Facebook page.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to current circumstances.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.