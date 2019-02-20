Astoria
Dec. 22, 1938 — Jan. 27, 2019
Karen Rai Kenyon was born Dec. 22, 1938, in Springfield, Illinois, to Thomas Kenyon and Doris Pearl Raisty Kenyon. She grew up and attended public school in Pekin, Illinois.
Upon graduating from high school, Karen enrolled at Illinois Wesleyan University and joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She completed her bachelor of arts degree in literature in 1960, moved to Chicago, and worked as a magazine editor.
She earned her teacher's certificate at Western Michigan College in Kalamazoo, accepting her first teaching position in 1964, and marrying Jack Damron in 1965. They were married until 1983. Karen and Jack lived in Michigan, Maine and Oregon through the 1970s.
Karen attended the University of Oregon to earn a master of library science degree. Her last job was as school librarian at John Jacob Astor Elementary School in Astoria, where she very much enjoyed participating in the production of the movie "Kindergarten Cop." A constant feature of her professional life was her love of, and joy in, working with children and books. She also loved travel and gardening.
Karen was appreciated for her contributions to the community. She participated in the Astoria chapter of the American Association of University Women, and started the Start Making a Reader Today (SMART) program for students in Astoria schools. Perhaps her happiest achievement was creating the Women Interested in Going to School (WINGS) program, which facilitated college re-entry for women who had spent their early adult lives starting families.
She married Ernie Davis in 1983; they were together for four years. Karen maintained an active, loving friendship with Ernie’s son, Doug Davis.
In 1991, Karen married Ralph Wirfs, of Astoria; they made an active home for their large, extended family. She is survived by her husband, Ralph; stepdaughters, Shellie White, Abby Otillio and Nicole Blanton; stepgrandchildren, Melanie Martinez Ruiz, Christina and A.J. Martinez and Kyle Blanton; and step-great-grandchildren, Cassandra and Adrian Ruiz.
Karen died peacefully at Clatsop Memory Care on Jan. 27, 2019. A remembrance of life service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Astoria on April 23, 2019, at 2 p.m., with a reception following in the Fellowship Hall.
