Warrenton
June 17, 2003 — April 9, 2021
Katelynn Renee Tamez was born on June 17, 2003, in Granbury, Texas, and was the beloved daughter of Darla Bishop and Dan Tamez, and died in Portland on April 9, 2021.
She had attended Seaside High School where she was a cheerleader and an awesome volleyball player.
She loved music and the outdoors. She was an amazing mother, daughter and granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her precious daughter, Aviana, her brother, sister, grandparents, aunts and uncles, as well as a large extended family.
All are invited to join her family for a graveside service on Friday at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery on Beerman Creek Road in Seaside.
Friends have established a GoFundMe page to assist her family with memorial expenses for those who would like to contribute.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the cremation and burial arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.