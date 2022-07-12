Astoria
Sept. 18, 1962 — May 22, 2022
Katherine “Kate” Merrill, M.D., died at the age of 59, succumbing to glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. She died on May 22, at her home in Astoria. Her death was attended by her sister, Karen, mother, Carole, father, James, good friend, Denise Lilley, and her adoring husband, Rodney. Rodney was primary caregiver through the last stages of her illness.
Katherine was born on Sept. 18, 1962, in Castro Valley, California, to Carole and James Hockenbarger. She graduated from Meridian High in Meridian, Idaho. Katherine was called “Kathy” until she returned from an exchange program in Germany. Upon her return, Katherine not only spoke excellent German, but adopted the name “Kate” in place of Kathy, and used Katherine only on official documents.
People are surprised to hear that Kate did not believe she was smart enough for college! Not only did she do well, she loved it, and couldn’t get enough! Kate’s greatest disappointment during her college career is that she earned a B, and ruined her 4.0 GPA.
She graduated from Ventura College with an associate’s degree, and continued at University of California, Santa Barbara, taking a bachelor’s degree in physical anthropology. She applied to eight medical schools, and was accepted by five. Since all of them were fine schools, she decided to pick the one that treated her the most humanely during the interview process.
Kate graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin in 1994 with a doctor of medicine degree. She was elected a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.
In 1994, she and her husband, Rodney, moved to Renton, Washington, so she could complete an accredited University of Washington-affiliated family practice residency program at Valley Medical Center. She completed her residency in 1997.
She accepted a position at PeaceHealth Medical Clinic, where she continued working until PeaceHealth closed its doors. Although she was offered the opportunity to relocate, Kate and Rodney did not want to leave Astoria. Neither did PeaceHealth colleague Dr. Angela Nairn and her husband, Kent.
After a few meetings together, the husbands declared their support for Kate and Angela to go into private practice together. By the next week, with the help of PeaceHealth, Columbia Memorial Hospital, friends and family, Pacific Family Medicine LLC was up and running.
What started out as an attempt to maintain a weight loss of 65 pounds became a passion for marathon running that did not end until her diagnosis and brain surgery. First it was half-marathons (13.1 miles). Then marathons (26.2 miles). Then 50K (30 miles) and 100K (60 miles). Then the 100-mile ultramarathon.
She was not a fast runner. Her 100-mile ultramarathons took anywhere from 26 hours to 30 hours to run. Elite runners can do it in half the time. She had a sea turtle tattooed on her thigh as her totem because, in her words, “I can’t go fast, but I can go far!”
She could never win the marathon. She knew that. But she also knew that every time she had no more to give, and still took another step, every time she crossed the finish line despite wanting to give up, she won.
Kate surrendered her hospital privileges, her medical license and her driver’s license before it was required of her. Each surrender broke her heart, but she was a woman of ethics and principles. She was a brilliant woman, admired by colleagues and adored by patients — some of whom drove 1½ hours to see her!
Several patients report that this humble family practitioner saved their lives by not settling for the easy answer, by digging deeper and sending them to a specialist to investigate her suspicions.
Kate’s husband feels privileged to have been married to someone he not only loved, but admired, for every day of 40 years. He regrets only that they were not more years, that such a highly motivated, health-conscious athlete’s life was cut short by cancer.
A memorial remembrance for Kate is scheduled for Sept. 18, which would have been Kate’s 60th birthday. It will be at The Loft at the Red Building in Astoria. Kate loved Hawaii, and all things Hawaiian. So, there will be Hawaiian music, Hawaiian snacks, and her favorite Hawaiian cocktails will be served.
Erin McGregor will coordinate the event and Heidi Patee, a very close friend of Kate’s, will officiate. Rodney will look on in amazement.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kate’s life and her contributions. If you can offer a eulogy, that would be wonderful. If you aren’t up to speaking, a written version can be read by our emcee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hawaii Land Trust in Hawaii, Save the Chimps in Fort Pierce, Florida, or Clatsop Animal Assistance in Warrenton. Kate would be pleased with any of these choices.