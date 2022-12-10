Katherine “Kathi” Evelyn Carmichael passed away on Nov. 28 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, at the age of 72.
She was born to Robert Thompson and Delia Bergin in Astoria on May 2, 1950.
Kathi married Tom Carmichael on July 1, 1978, and became a wonderful stepmother to Tom’s son, Scott.
Kathi loved animals, but had a special place in her heart for her bulldogs.
She was an avid golfer, and was involved in the Lake Havasu women’s golf associations. She enjoyed travel, Chinese cooking and stained glass and sewing crafts. She was a member of the Elks Emblem Club, and participated in the Havasu City Community Choir.
Kathi is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Carmichael; her father, Bob Thompson; and her stepmother, Frankie Thompson.
Kathi is survived by her mother, Delia “Dee” Frye; stepfather, Bill Frye; stepson, Scott Carmichael; brothers, Ron Massey and Von Massey; and sisters, Teresa Frye, Lovena Stein, Debby Odum and Nila Fisher.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.