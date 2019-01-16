Seaside
July 22, 1924 — Jan. 11, 2019
Katherine Skipper, at age 94, passed into the arms of the Lord.
Katie was born in Clifton, Oregon, to her parents, Vincent and Elizabeth Rusinovich. She left Clifton at age 14 to complete her education at Astoria High School.
After graduation, she married the love of her life, George H. Skipper. Their married life was full of enjoyment, activities and social engagements. She was the loving mother of two children, and was fortunate to be able to stay home to care for them and manage the household.
Katie enjoyed many hours with friends, camping, being an active parent in the Little League program in Astoria, participating in the Elks organization and many other community service activities with George.
Katie’s attention to detail and organization led her to a career in the secretarial field. She worked at Seaside High School, the Seaside Chamber of Commerce and North Salem High School. At the age of 42, she lost her beloved husband George. She moved back to Seaside to be near family and friends.
Her most fulfilling years were spent working at Dr. O’Donovan’s Clinic. The staff at the clinic became as close to her as family. She retired at age 65.
After retirement, she enjoyed her friends, special visits from her nieces Elaine Rusinovich and Shirley Rusinovich Pass, trips to visit at the clinic, lunches out, grocery shopping and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was able to remain in her own home until the age of 92 due to the support from her dear friend, Tanya Cave. When her health took a turn, she reluctantly moved to Portland.
Katie was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Skipper, and her brother, Nicholas Rusinovich. She is survived by her children, Toni Gula (Bill) and Dan Skipper; grandchildren. Kari Maljai (Keyon), Lacey Macdonald (Glen) and Megan Skipper; and great-grandchildren, Grace and Bennett Maljai and David and Addison Macdonald.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Ransom Mortuary in Seaside, Oregon, followed by a committal service at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, Oregon.
