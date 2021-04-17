Vancouver, Washington
June 4, 1925 — Aug. 26, 2020
Kathleen Marie Flabetich, longtime Astoria resident, passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2020, in Vancouver, Washington, at the age of 95.
Kathleen was born June 4, 1925, in Portland. Kathleen met and married Anthony (Tony) Flabetich in 1948, in Portland. They moved to Astoria in 1950, and grew their family of five children.
Kathleen was a member of the St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church and school. She spent many years as an active parishioner in Astoria and at the St. Francis de Sales Mission in Hammond.
At Star of the Sea School, she spent 24 years as one of the two cafeteria chefs, preparing homemade-style hot lunches for students.
After retirement from her cafeteria duties, she became a member of the Columbia Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, volunteering in the hospital and gift shop and raising money that provided for needed medical equipment.
In 2008, she moved to Vancouver, Washington, to be closer to family.
She is survived by her children, Steve Flabetich, Kathy Hector (John), Dennis Flabetich (Toni), Joann McRae (Doug) and Lori North (John); nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony (Tony) Flabetich, in 1983.
Memorial gifts can be made in Kathleen’s name to the St. Francis de Sales Mission Building Fund through St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave., Astoria, OR., 97103.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.