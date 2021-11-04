Former Oregon resident Katrina Danielle Hovden passed away on Oct. 13, 2021, at her residence in Spokane, Washington. She was 31. Her life was taken early, but her memory will live on forever.
Katrina was born on Nov. 8, 1989, in Astoria, to Rob Hovden and Dawnett Reneke. She attended Seaside High School and received her GED diploma.
Katrina was a beautiful child, who grew into a self-sufficient, amazing and beautiful young lady. She loved to take care of animals, and devoted much of her time and energy to writing poetry and taking care of her animals.
She is survived by her father and stepmother, Rob and Paula Hovden; her mother, Dawnett Reneke; her siblings, Jerrod Hovden, Lindsey Hovden, Greg Boucher, Michael Boucher, Chelsey Sempek, Jacob Sempek, Tiffany Sempek, Priscilla Sempek, Isaac Sempek and Benjamin Sempek; paternal grandparents, Bob and Crystal Hovden; maternal grandparents, Chuck and Sharon Reneke; aunts, Heidi Hovden and Julie Hovden; great-grandfather, James Campbell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of cards or flowers, please make donations to the Clatsop County animal shelter, or any animal shelter of your choosing, in memory of Katrina.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
