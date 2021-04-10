Knappa
Nov. 15, 1957 — April 5, 2021
Kay Marie Westerlund, 63, passed away peacefully at her home on April 5, 2021. She suffered from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease for six months before passing, surrounded by family and friends.
Kay was born in Tillamook to Dale Morris Marshall and Mary Ellen Soule. She lived in Beaver for a short time before moving with her family to Knappa in 1965. Kay attended Knappa schools, and had a great love for horses.
She was married to her high school sweetheart, David Reynolds, in 1975, for seven years. Kay met her longtime husband, Bruce Duane Westerlund, in 1990, and was married Nov. 21, 1992, in Westport.
Kay was very passionate about horses, and was a successful barrel racer. She won many trophies, ribbons, buckles and saddles. She was also a very loving and compassionate mother to her five children.
She spent most of her life as a homemaker and was very active in the barrel horse community. Kay also loved music, K-LOVE was her favorite station, and had a very close relationship with the Lord.
Kay spent her whole life loving her children and her horses. She is survived by her parents, Dale and Barbara Marshall and Mary Lickar; husband, Bruce Westerlund; brother, Keith Marshall; and sister, Susan Marshall.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law and her husband, Dawn and Joel Jenson; brothers-in-law, Chuck Westerlund and David Westerlund; daughter and son-in-law, Joann and Jason Butler; daughter, Kristine Reynolds; daughter and son-in-law, Rachelle and Mike Hasty; son, Travis Westerlund; daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Casey Burton; and grandchildren, Jackson, Joshua and Jayden Butler, Brooklyn and Ember Westerlund, Lilly and Tanis Hasty and Jamison Burton.
Kay is preceded in death by her stepfather, Edward Lickar; and her mother and father-in-law, Patricia “Patty” and Robert Koskela.
A celebration of life potluck will be held on April 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 40618 Old Highway 30, in Astoria.
Donations may be given to Lower Columbia Hospice, 2158 Exchange St., Suite 206, Astoria, OR., 97103.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at www.caldwellsmortuary.com
