Seaside
April 8, 1967 — Jan. 4, 2021
Keith Alan Rooney was born in Astoria on April 8, 1967, to Robert E. Rooney and Deanna Rooney (Bergeson).
I miss him so much. He always had a big smile for everyone, and a big heart, but his heart failed him on Jan. 4, 2021.
He loved his sons, Robert Leslie Rooney, age 12, and Ronny Russell Rooney, age 10, so much. His boys were named after grandpa Rooney and grandpa Les Ronny Russell Rooney, best friend, Ron Hopla, and great-grandpa, Russell.
Keith graduated from Seaside High School in 1986 and went to Mount Hood Community College for a short time before joining the U.S. Army in 1988. He attended boot camp in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and then was stationed in Germany, where he was trained as a combat engineer.
Once he was out of the Army, Keith moved to Alaska to work with his dad as a heavy equipment operator. Most recently, he worked as a driver Clean Sweep, owned by Ben and Tammy Olson.
We lived in a logging camp in Thorne Bay, Alaska, from 1969 to 1974. Keith attended first grade there. He became a big brother when his sister, Shannon, was born in Ketchikan, Alaska, in 1971.
Baseball was Keith’s favorite sport growing up. From pee-wee to varsity, we never missed a game. Keith was a catcher for all four years on varsity. He had a lot of respect for coach Jim Auld, from whom he learned a great deal.
Keith had a lot of friends and family. He is survived by his dad, Robert Rooney (Sandee), in Fairbanks, Alaska; and his mother, Deanna, and stepfather, Les Philbrook, of Seaside.
In addition, Keith leaves behind the following family members: brother, Hunter Rooney; sister, Dakotah Rooney; brother, Brandon Philbrook, his wife, Jen, and nieces, Emily and Leiana; sister, Shannon Lahaie, her partner, Jim, and their children, Kaelee and Jacob; sister, Charmagne Stous (Ray); brother, James Philbrook (Christine); uncle, Gary Bergeson (Pat); uncle, Larry Bergeson (Linda); uncle, Wayne Bergeson (Joni); uncle, Wade Bergeson (Jackie); and aunt, Lynn Bergeson.
Dusty Cheuvront was always a big part of Keith’s life. He has always been a big part of our family. He was like a son to Keith, and Keith was so proud of him. Dusty is now a staff sergeant with the U.S. Marines. Keith was close to Dusty, his wife, Rachell, and their kids, Baily, Zeke and Ellie.
Keith was a great father. He raised his children by himself, with a little help from grandma Deanna.
I love you son, and miss your daily phone calls.
Love you forever,
Mom
“When I am gone, release me — let me go / I have so many things to see and do. / You must not tie yourself to me with tears / Be happy that we had so many years.
“I gave you love, you can only guess / How much you gave me in happiness. / I thank you for the love each have shown / But now it is time I traveled alone.
“So grieve awhile for me if grieve you must / Then let your grief be comforted by trust. / It is only for a while that we must part / So bless those memories within your heart.
“I will not be far away, for life goes on / So if you need me, call and I will come. / Though you cannot see or touch me, I will be near/ And if you listen with your heart, you will hear / All of my love around you, soft and clear.
“Then when you must come this way alone / I will greet you with a smile and ‘Welcome Home.’”
We would like to thank everyone who was so kind in sending flowers and cards and and making condolence calls.
We would also like to thank Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center for taking good care of Keith and for everything they did. We appreciate it.
Thank you from the Philbrook and Rooney families.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.