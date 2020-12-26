Polson, Montana
Feb. 9, 1953 — Dec. 16, 2020
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, Keith John Lagerquist, loving husband and father, passed away at age 67.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1953, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Milton and Beatrice (Tallman) Lagerquist.
He was a master brick and stone mason, and built amazing fireplaces. He loved his family, along with all animals and plants. He was also an avid music lover.
Keith lived his life to the fullest. He worked very hard building works of functional art in masonry. His generosity was bottomless; he went out of his way to help widows and orphans regularly.
His love and kindness toward animals was legendary. There are many stories about his rescuing injured wild animals and mending their hurts.
Keith will be very missed, and we look forward to seeing him in paradise someday, where he will have a perfect healthy body and mind.
Keith was preceded in death by his father, Milton; his mother, Beatrice; his brothers, Scott (Scooter) and Michael; and first granddaughter, Haley.
He is survived by his brothers, Larry (Tex), Milton Jr. and Chris; his wife, JoAnne, and son, Chet, along with his former wife, Carole, his son, Mason, and his daughter, Ariana; his stepchildren, Christopher and Crystal; grandchildren Gwen and Dasha; his stepgrandchildren, Kylee, Ashton, Tommy and Arien; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
