Astoria
Dec. 8, 1981 — Nov. 12, 2021
Our beloved Kelli Underhill passed away on Nov. 12, 2021, at the age of 39. Kelli was born in Hillsboro on Dec. 8, 1981, and resided most of her life in Astoria.
Kelli married the love of her life, Eugene, in 2016, and they were raising their five beautiful children together in Olney. Kelli had always dreamt of living on acreage where she could have her farm animals and children could run wild.
This dream came true, and knowing that she got to experience it, even for a short while, leaves us all with so much joy.
Kelli had such a gift with decorating and craftiness, with her vision and the combined talents of her and Eugene, many amazing creations and home projects were born.
She sure knew how to make a house a home, and make all who entered feel loved and welcomed. Her family will enjoy her vision for years to come, and we are all so grateful for a place where we can tangibly feel Kelli.
In 2020, Kelli gave her life over to Christ, and was baptized. That sunny day in the Columbia River was a day that was beyond beautiful to witness.
Kelli’s conviction and love for Jesus inspired her husband and oldest daughter, Kamryn, to also decide to be baptized. The heavens rejoiced that day, and the legacy Kelli leaves behind on this Earth is eternal.
The old adage, “a friend to many and a stranger to none” could not have been more true for Kelli. She could talk to anyone, and genuinely cared about the details of their life.
Kelli had a gift for remembering important dates and life events of others, and was always checking in on everyone to see how things were shaping up.
Even through her pain at the end of her journey, Kelli put her focus outward, and was constantly praying and checking in on her family and friends. Kelli loved easy, and was easy to love.
But most of all, Kelli loved her five precious children. Being a mother was her greatest accomplishment, and she was darn good at it.
Holidays and celebrations were her forte; she never failed to have her children and her home dressed up perfectly for each passing season.
The care she put into being a mom was evident, and was effortlessly weaved into every fabric of her life. While her time here on Earth was short, it was rich and full.
The grief we feel is easily intermixed with joy for knowing her, and knowing where she is now. This Earth was her temporary home, but she is now home forever, seated in heaven with the God she loved and clung to every day.
Kelli is survived by her loving husband, Eugene Underhill; beautiful children, Kamryn, 13, Kol, 11, Karsen, 8, Killan, 5, and Kennedi, 2; parents, Peggy and Warren Junes and Tim and Linda Hill; brother, Kyle Hill (Kari); sister, Kaitlin Valdez (Greg); sister, Cora Linder (Jamie); and grandmother, Jan Carrol.