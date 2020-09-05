Seaside
Aug. 12, 1951 — Aug. 27, 2020
Kenneth G. Hensala was born on August 12, 1951, in Seaside, Oregon, where he would reside upon his death at his daughter and son-in-law’s home on Aug. 27, 2020.
He was the only son of George and Stella Hensala, and the only brother to Diane and Dennis Weiss. He was a graduate of Seaside High School, and went on to serve his country with the U.S. Coast Guard.
Upon his return from the service, he tried his hand in the woods, and worked with family in the timber industry. He finally settled on becoming a professional flooring installer as a profession of choice. He came to be known as one of the best in his trade. He also was a land developer from time to time.
Ken was a devout fan of all sports, especially baseball and basketball. He was huge supporter of Seaside Kids Inc. and volunteered early in his life as a coach.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Viki and William (BJ) Quicke; grandson, U.S. Air Force staff Sgt. Zachary Quicke; granddaughter, Maddalynn Quicke; and his great-grandson, Xander Richards, who was born the day of his death; his daughter, Bobbi McAllister; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Dennis Weiss; niece, Shaun and Mike Haner; great-nephew, Matthew Haner; nephews, Brian and Eric Weiss; longtime companion, Julie Halsen; and many friends.
There will be no service upon his request.
Please make donations to Seaside Kids Inc. in lieu of flowers.
