Metolius
July 31, 1937 — Dec. 12, 2020
Kenneth G. Meisner, better known as “Jerry,” was a modern day Huckleberry Finn. Every minute of his youth he trapped and hunted. As a young boy, he was eager to get up early … not for school, however, but to go hunt game. If successful, he would leave his “trophy” in the kitchen sink for his mother to cook for dinner.
No, school was not for him, but with resistance, he did attend, and graduated in 1955 from Seaside High School.
Lying about his age, he enlisted in the U.S. National Guard, where he served until he joined the Air Force, training as a weapons mechanic. While serving in Kansas, he met and married his wife, Marty.
After his discharge from the Air Force, they moved to Seaside, making the coast their home for many years. Adopting a son in 1966, Mike Meisner was the highlight of Jerry and Marty’s life.
Jerry worked for Crown Zellerbach as a log scaler for about 20 years until the plant closed. After that, he worked as a custodian at Seaside High School, where he was well liked by both staff and students.
Jerry was very active. He was a volunteer firefighter for Gearhart, an avid bowler and loved looking for rocks. He also enjoyed going to casinos.
In 2006, after 47 years of marriage, Marty died of complications from diabetes.
Best known to his hunting buddies as “Bones” (due to his very slim build), Jerry was an avid hunter. For 52 years, Jerry and his group of hunting buddies met at the same hunting ground, located in the Umatilla National Forest, just a few miles out of Spray. He also hunted wild turkeys in that same area. Brownlee Reservoir in Richland was the place for large channel catfish.
He met and married Marta Crisostomo, a certified court interpreter, who equally enjoyed the outdoors. They went on many catfishing, turkey and deer hunting adventures. They traveled several times to Chili to visit her family and explore the area, and also enjoyed a family cruise. Only married a few short years, she died in 2012.
In 2013, Jerry met Patricia “Pat” Weiland, who had also recently lost her husband to terminal illness. They were married in Las Vegas in 2014. Jerry and Pat made their home in Metolius. From their front window, Jerry delighted in the view of the Three Sisters mountains and many beautiful sunsets.
On Dec. 12, 2020, Jerry died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Meisner; his beloved son, Mike Meisner, of Seaside; his sister, MaryAnn Emerson, of Columbia City; his niece, JeriAnn Douglas, and nephew, Rick Simpson; and great-nieces, Kaity and Kassie, and great-nephew, Andrew. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Jamasa Sattler, of Madras, and step-granddaughters, Maria and Amelia.
All who knew him will remember him for his kindness, humor and his love for the outdoors.
