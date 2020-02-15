Keizer, Oregon
Nov. 26, 1943 — Feb. 10, 2020
My loving husband Kenneth “Ken” Husby went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 10, 2020. Ken passed away at the age of 76 from complications of Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born to Erling Anderson and Birget Myrhe Husby in Astoria, Oregon, on Nov. 26, 1943. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1962 where he played football, basketball and his greatest love, baseball, and was a pitcher on the team. He went on to Oregon State University and graduated in 1967 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Go Beavs! He also participated in ROTC.
Ken served his country with the 101st Airborne as a first lieutenant in Vietnam from 1968-1969.
He spent the majority of his working career as a road and bridge designer with Oregon Department of Transportation as a professional engineer. He was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Ken is survived by his loving wife Monica, sons Kristian (Nadia), Keith (Libby), stepsons Sean (Alexis), and Ryan (Irene), six grandchildren and his brother Harold (Sue).
Ken always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He will be missed but not forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a veterans organization of your choice. Services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 1:30 p.m. at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service, 605 Commercial St. SE, Salem, Oregon.
