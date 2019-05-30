Astoria
Sept. 29, 1943 — May 19, 2019
Kenneth Ray Johnson was born Sept. 29, 1943, in Astoria, Oregon, to parents Ed and Thelma Johnson, joining his brother, Charles.
Ken graduated from Seaside High School with the Class of 1961. He then entered the Army and was stationed in Germany.
He married Cindee Emerson, and they had a son, Kenneth Jr. They were married for six years.
Ken married Tamie Holmes, from Elsie, Oregon. They were married 31 years, and they had two sons, Kasey and Troy.
Ken was a log truck owner-operator, and was well-known for his promptness and sense of humor. Ken enjoyed his motorcycle, motor home, water skiing with his boat and old cars.
He was a hard worker, but did retire in 2005, moving to Nevada. He enjoyed the rest of his life with his dear companion, Virginia Stitch, and her son, Ralph. They traveled and enjoyed a home in Nevada.
Ken is survived by his three sons, Kenneth Jr., Kasey and Troy, and his grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Chuck, and his sister-in-law, Ruth; his niece, Gayle Johnson; and his dear companion, Virginia.
