Kenton Blair Cruzan was born on Dec. 13, 1938, to Herschel K. Cruzan and Lois E. (Elliott) Cruzan in Albany. The family later moved to Coos Bay, and Lebanon, where he graduated from Lebanon High School in 1957.
Kent attended Willamette University in Salem, before transferring to the Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon University), where he graduated in 1961.
He first taught at Crowfoot School near Lebanon. In 1965, the family moved to Astoria, where he taught for Astoria schools until he retired in 1997.
In 1961, Kenton married Kathleen (Kay) Welborn in Newport. They celebrated 61 years of love, working life and fun together with family and lifelong friends.
Kenton’s daughters are Cheryl, born in 1963, and Charlotte, born in 1965. His family was the most important part of his life. The family camped, fished and traveled both as children and adults with grandchildren. He was always interested and enjoyed the girls’ and his grandchildren’s activities.
In 1970, he started making homebrew. “Hilltop Homebrew” produced many award-winning beers. He was very proud of his three best-of-show ribbons.
Model trains were a favorite hobby Kent’s, starting in 1954. He collected and set up many layouts, which included a large Christmas display in our living room bay window.
Singing was another joy of Kent’s. He belonged to Peace First Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. In Lebanon and Long Beach, Washington, he joined the barbershop singers. He and his mother, Lois, and his brother, Gregg, sang “The Messiah” at Christmas, and he also sang with the North Coast Chorale. Singing at home with piano and banjo has been a fun remembrance.
He belonged to the Astoria Lions Club, Vasa Lodge No. 13, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 180, the Astoria Regatta Association and Astoria Clowns.
Kenton is survived by his wife, Kay; daughters Cheryl and Bruce Johnson and Charlotte and Dale Coloma; his grandchildren, Emily Johnson and David Robinson, Eric and Bree Johnson, Kathryn (Johnson) and Taylor Rose and Mike Coloma; sister-in-law, Billie Jo Cruzan; and his nieces, Karen (Bob) Chandler, and Carol (Don) Swanson.
Kenton was preceded in death by his brother, Gregg; Gregg’s son, David; and both parents.
On Sept. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m., we will have a remembrance celebration for Kenton at his home of 57 years, 1085 Eighth St. in Astoria.
