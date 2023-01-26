Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Kera Christie Hoagland, the daughter of Dean and Kerri Hoagland, passed away due to complications of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome on Jan. 15.
She was born in Portland on Sept. 27, 1988. Shortly after birth, she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.
Kera was very determined, and overcame multiple surgeries and health issues. Many said she was “the strongest person they knew.” She lived life to the fullest, wanting to experience everything she was able to.
She graduated from Astoria High School, and attended some college. Besides living in Astoria, Kera lived in Denton, Texas, for two years. At the time of her death, she lived on her own in Beaverton.
Kera loved her animals, and they were like her children. She got a lot of joy from them. Kera loved acting, and she was in a few productions. Highlights included being an extra in “Portlandia,” “Shanghaied in Astoria” and performing most recently at Fearlandia Haunted House.
She was very creative and enjoyed crafts and sewing. She also taught herself to embroider. She loved coloring her hair with all the colors of the rainbow. Kera had a passion for makeup, and spent hours perfecting her makeup artistry.
She loved deeply. Her family and friends were so important to her. She had many mentors over the years, to whom we are forever grateful!
Survivors include her parents, Dean and Kerri Hoagland; step-siblings, Sherry (Ryan) Little and Jeff Hoagland (Jessica Lahaie); Grandma Pat Whitten; aunts and uncles, Tami Temple (Arnie Odell), Bill (Cindy) Whitten and Merle and Carol Hoagland; cousins, Jacqueline Whitten, Taylor Temple (Sylvia Chin) and Austin (Tiara) Temple; numerous extended cousins, nieces and nephews; her best friend, Molly Johnson; and close family, the Harless family.
