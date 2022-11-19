Kevin Ben Carlson, 59, of Astoria, passed away Nov. 5 in Portland after a battle with cancer.
Kevin was born Sept. 16, 1963, in Astoria, to Richard E. Carlson and Laurel (Bjork) Carlson.
He was a 1982 graduate of Astoria High School. For most of his life he was in the logging industry, and for the last 18 years he was employed by J.M. Browning as a loader operator.
He was an avid hunter, hunting with his family and close friends. He also enjoyed cooking as a pastime, having to make his famous chicken wings for all family gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Dick, in 2002.
He is survived by his mother, Laurel Carlson; siblings Darby (Steve) Litwin, Bryan Carlson, Darren (Karen) Carlson, Steve (DeeDee) Carlson and LeAnn (Kenny) Yeager of Astoria. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions can be made to Camp 18 Logging Memorial, P.O. Box 515, Rockaway, OR., 97136; or to a charity of one’s choice.
