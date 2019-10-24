Astoria
Feb. 12, 1957 — Oct. 13, 2019
Commercial fisherman Kevin Dean Hawkins, 62, of Astoria, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
He was born Feb. 12, 1957, in Muleshoe, Texas, to Benjamin Kenneth Hawkins and Myrtle Lou Higgenbotham.
Kevin married Pamela Sue Eastland on Feb. 22, 1980, in Astoria.
Kevin was a commercial fisherman for 40-plus years, an avid hunter and a loving family man. He loved to make people laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Sue Hawkins; daughter Tennille (John); son Kevin Jr. (Niki); daughter Kristina (Richard); daughter Teresa (John); brothers Kent (Sue) and Mark (Lisa); brothers-in-law Greg (Debby) and Grant (Janelle); 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces and extended family members.
Kevin was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey, and a sister in law, Patricia.
A celebration of life will be held Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.
