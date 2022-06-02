In loving memory of Kevin Douglas Larson. Kevin was born on Aug. 21, 1958, in Portland. He went home to his heavenly father on May 18, 2022. Kevin was 63 years old.
Kevin grew up in Cannon Beach and graduated from Seaside High School. He went on to trade school to become a diesel mechanic in Portland, which he did for a number of years.
In the late 1980s, with the lure of the family business and being closer to home, Kevin returned to Cannon Beach. He was there until his parents, Doug and Sandi Larson, sold the Whaler Restaurant and Harpoon Room in 1994.
From that time on, he continued in the food service world, running a territory in sales for Sysco, and most recently overseeing the food service at a retirement community in Seaside.
Kevin adored spending time with his son, Evan, anything from camping, to spending the day together, to trips down the coast and a few trips to Baja, Mexico.
He was a very happy-go-lucky kind of guy, who always looked for the fun in life. Kevin loved the outdoors, and spending precious time on the beach. He had a huge heart, and always wanted to help or make someone smile, usually through a joke or a “one liner” that you hoped was appropriate.
He is preceded in death by his father, Doug Larson.
Survivors include his mother, Sandi Satterfield; son, Evan Yokahama; sister, Ivy Elbon; sister, Heidi Schneider; brother, David Larson; nieces, Tara Elbon, Brynn Walters and Kalee Woody; and nephews, Jason Elbon, Austin Schneider and Cole Larson.
On behalf of our family, we want to thank you all for your prayers, love, support and friendship for Kevin as a father, son, brother, uncle and friend; it has made the most unbearable, bearable.
We will miss you very much, Kevin; God just needed you more.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.