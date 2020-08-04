Seaside
Oct. 3, 1954 — July 27, 2020
Kevin Kelly Smith, 65, passed away on July 27, 2020, in Seaside, Oregon.
Kevin was born in Seattle, Washington, on Oct. 3, 1954, to Sid and Dionne Smith. Kevin was raised in a large family in Eastgate, Washington, and then moved to Seaside where he spent most of his adult life. Kevin worked at the Covenham Lumber Mill before he retired.
Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Sid Smith; sister, Debbie Hoge; brothers, Carey Smith and Terry Smith; and father-in-law, David Langlo.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Smith, of Seaside; brother, Michael Smith, of Bellevue, Washington; brother, Mark Smith, of Kirkland, Washington; son, Corey Smith, of Everett, Washington; daughter, Jennifer Smith, of Bullhead City, Arizona; stepsons, Michael McCaulley and Bradley McCaulley, of Seaside; mother, Dionne Hanson Cross; mother-in-law, Darlene Langlo; brother-in-law, Toney (Debbie) Newton, of Gearhart, Oregon; and sister-in-law, Brenda Langlo of Tigard, Oregon. Kevin also leaves numerous nieces and nephews, along with many grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
We are sending a dove to heaven with a parcel on its wings. Be careful when you open it, it’s full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses wrapped up in a million hugs. To say how much we miss you, and to send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain. To walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.