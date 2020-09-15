Seaside
Feb. 24, 1966 — Sept. 6, 2020
Kevin Lance Hollenbeck, 54, of Seaside, Oregon, entered the presence of our Lord Jesus on Sept. 6, 2020, after being involved in a fatal car accident on U.S. Highway 26.
Kevin was born in Nampa, Idaho, on Feb. 24, 1966, to Allen James (Jim) and Nadine Marie (Witteman) Hollenbeck. He graduated from Washington State University in 1988.
He married Kirsten Anne (Miller) Hollenbeck on July 11, 1992. He is survived by Kirsten; their children Aaron, Andrew and Alyssa; as well as his father, Jim; a sister, Carolee Carpenter, and her husband, Jim; and a brother, Todd. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Carol Miller; brother-in-law and wife, David and Carisa Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Amongst other things, Kevin loved Jesus, his family, soccer and clamming. He was a kind and loving husband and father, and a man who could do and fix just about anything.
His absence leaves a hole in our hearts and lives, but our shared faith in Christ allows us to grieve with hope. Knowing that Kevin is in the presence of the Lord brings us much comfort and joy amidst our sorrow.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery.
The memorial service will be held at the Lewis & Clark Bible Church in Astoria, Oregon, on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to Hope and Mercy Mission, P.O. Box 22, Plymouth, ME., 04969.
The family would like to thank the first responders and volunteers who provided assistance at the time of the accident and afterwards, along with the many people in our community and in our lives who have provided great comfort in this time of sorrow.
