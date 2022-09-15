Warrenton
1991 — 2022
Kimbirlli Camille Altig, also known as KC, Kimmy, Kim or, to the special few, Yay-Yay, was born in Astoria in the early fall of 1991. She lived most of her life in Clatsop County. She passed away Aug. 21 in the intensive care unit at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, fighting cancer.
She leaves behind a mother, Lori Lynn Belgard-Altig; a father, Randy Kay Altig; two brothers, Charles Altig and Jacob Altig; two sisters, Bethany Altig and Chastity Hite; two nieces, Jessica Hite and Amellia Whiteside; and four nephews, Elijah Altig, Michael Hite III, Evan Altig and Jacob Altig.
KC loved music and to read. She was always challenging herself and was so outgoing in life. She was always willing to lend a hand, or an ear, to a friend in need.
KC was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 17 years old. After surgery, she was cancer-free for 13 years.
KC was told she would probably never have kids, but that didn’t stop her from helping with her nieces and nephews throughout her brief life, from buying school supplies, to Halloween costumes, to just being there to love them. She made sure they never went without and they always felt loved and cared for.
KC leaves this world making a huge impact on all the lives she came across. And we hope that you continue to feel the intense love that she shared with so many.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary will be assisting the Altig family in this fragile time of their lives.
