Battle Ground, Washington
May 5, 1945 — March 12, 2023
Koneta (Koni) Morrill was born on May 5, 1945, to Melvin and Mildred (Brode) Wilkins in Lodi, California, where her father was working in a civilian public service camp as a conscientious objector.
They then moved to Newberg, where her paternal grandparents lived. From there, they moved to Salem for a time. Then they moved to Tillamook County, living in Tillamook and then in Sand Lake, on the farm where her mother grew up.
Following her fifth grade year, they moved to Eureka, California, where she attended middle school and high school. She graduated after the first semester of her senior year, and then took classes at Humboldt University for a year and a half.
In 1964, she transferred to George Fox College in Newberg. There she met Phil, and they were soon engaged. Following his graduation in 1966, they were married on July 16. After her graduation in 1968, they moved to Portland, where their older son, Greg, and daughter, Danielle, were born.
In 1974, Phil took the pastorate of the Netarts Friends Church near Tillamook. They lived there until June 1978, when Phil became pastor of the Svensen Friends Church near Astoria. It was there that their second son, Justin, was born. They lived in Svensen until 2001, when they moved to Astoria. They lived in Astoria until their move to Battle Ground, Washington, in March 2017.
In every place they lived, Koni had numerous piano students, even continuing to teach piano after she was no longer able to play after having a stroke in 2000. By the time they moved to Battle Ground, she had retired from teaching.
Her greatest love, after her Lord, was her family, and she poured herself into them. Her three children and 10 grandchildren were the joy of her life. She spent much of her time following their activities and looking at their pictures when she couldn’t actually be with them.
Koni was faithful in church attendance and participated as she could. Before her stroke, she was a church pianist and organist, having started playing in high school. She was a very accomplished pianist, having majored in piano and music theory in college. Throughout college and after, she used her musical skills as an accompanist for soloists and school plays, as well as playing for numerous weddings and funerals.
She was adamant about proper education, both in music and other fields, especially in English, calling herself a “grammar Nazi.”
Before her stroke she loved gardening, raising flowers and watching birds. She was always an avid reader, and after she could not do some of her other activities, reading became her major pastime. Before her Alzheimer’s set in, she delighted in keeping in touch with people by Facebook and email.
She is survived by her husband, Philip; three children, Greg Morrill, and his wife, Annamaria; Danielle Armstrong, and her husband, Sean; and Justin Morrill. She also is survived by her 10 grandchildren: Krista Thompson, and her husband, Caleb; Sofia Morrill; Isabella Morrill; Kaleb Armstrong, and his wife, Kallie; Katriana Armstrong; Klorissa Armstrong; Gabriella Morrill; Carter Morrill; Logan Morrill; and Addison Morrill.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. May 13 at Coastline Christian Fellowship, 89386 Highway 202, in Astoria.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Services of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book is available at oceanviewastoria.com.