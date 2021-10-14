Kreed Gene Tibbitts Secord was born March 22, 2021, to his loving parents, Nicole Tibbitts and Trey Secord. He was immediately loved by so many, including his big brother, Link Reed.
Kreed was born with a rare congenital heart defect known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Kreed bravely lost his battle after his first open heart surgery on March 24, 2021, due to HLHS, which remains one of the most high-risk congenital heart diseases.
Kreed may not have had the chance to take his first steps, to say his first words, play with his older brother or many other moments we wish so dearly that he could have had.
Kreed impacted so many lives in his short time here with us. We miss him so very much, though we are thankful for the time we had with him.
Because of him, we will tell others we love them more often, we will hug a little tighter, we will be more compassionate to others struggles and spend more time with our loved ones.
Our hearts ache without him, but we find comfort in knowing he is being taken care of in heaven by his aunt, Mikaela Garner, and his uncles, Trever Gene Secord and Daniel Williams.
For those who are reading this who didn’t know Kreed in this life — we ask that next time you feel sunshine on your face, you think of our sweet baby boy, whose life wasn’t nearly as long as we wish it could’ve been, and share that sunshine with your loved ones who are still physically here with you.
For Kreed’s family, next time you stop and feel or listen for your heartbeat, remember part of his will be beating alongside yours too. We ask you to imagine his perfect little smile running around, playing in the sand, probably making jokes like his mom and dad.
Kreed is survived by his parents, big brother, Link, and many grandparents, aunts, uncles and sweet little cousins.
We would like to thank the doctors and nurses who tried their hardest to save and comfort our precious little boy. We would also like to thank our loved ones, who have helped us along this journey no parent should ever have to face.
We love you so much, Kreed. Thank you for you.
“World’s Strongest Little Man”: We are having a candle lighting in memory of Kreed on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Beach, Access Area D, Fort Stevens State Park in Hammond.
