Arlington, Washington
April 25, 1975 — Dec. 3, 2020
Kyle Edward Cox left us suddenly on Dec. 3, 2020, to go to his heavenly reward. He was greeted by two sets of loving grandparents.
Kyle grew up in the Seaside area and graduated from Seaside High School in 1994. He had the Cullaby Lake route for The Daily Astorian when he was a teen.
He spent 17 years serving in the U.S. Navy, seeing much of the world. His service included a tour of landlocked Iraq, where he was embedded within an Army unit in 2008-2009.
Following his discharge from the Navy in 2011, he returned to the Seaside area and went to work at Wauna Mill for three years. Then he drove a long haul trucking route at Schneider Trucking for three years.
The last three years he resided in the Everett, Washington, area, studying and working as a welder.
He liked to brag that between the Navy and truck driving, he had been to all 50 states and most of the territories.
Kyle was a loving son, brother, father and uncle.
He leaves behind his mother, Linda Cox; his daughter, Rebekah (Cox) Stroup, and son-in-law, Anthony Stroup; his sons, Matthew, Samuel and Nathaniel; bonus daughter, Cheyanne; ex-wife, Shelley Cox; brother, Tony Cox, and his wife, Christa; nephews, Thaddeus and Kason Cox; nieces, Alexandria Cox and Katelynn Davis; father, Edward Cox; and wife, Roseanne Cox; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be planned for April 2021.
